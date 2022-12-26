Pennsylvania’s gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s expected to go up again in 2023, from just under 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon.

A better option, in my opinion, would be to put the tax increase on the Marcellus Shale natural gas industry, rather than on the backs of the Pennsylvania taxpayers who are already paying more than their fair share.

The argument that the natural gas companies will pick up and leave if you enact an extraction tax would not apply in this case, in my view.

Larry McFarland

Penn Township