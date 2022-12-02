The Nov. 12 letter “US will fall like Babylon,” in my view, unabashedly proselytizes, tortures facts into compliance with religious dogma and implores those who don’t believe that America was founded on Christian principles to “check your history.”

James Baldwin’s “Collected Essays” and Dee Brown’s 1970 book “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” demonstrate, undeniably, that “benevolence” and “Christian principles” were rarely extended to all citizens in America.

Assuming the role of advocatus diaboli — devil’s advocate — I’ll posit that religion is rarely a path to finding truth. Religion has often been wrong in its claims about the universe and, although science proved him right, in 1632 Galileo was made to suffer the ignominy of a lifetime of house arrest.

Psychologist and behaviorist B.F. Skinner stated, “Science, not religion, has taught me my most useful values, among them intellectual honesty. It is better to go without answers than to accept those that merely resolve puzzlement.”

And evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins declared: “After sleeping through a hundred million centuries we have finally opened our eyes on a sumptuous planet, sparkling with color, bountiful with life. Within decades we must close our eyes again. Isn’t it a noble, an enlightened way of spending our brief time in the sun, to work at understanding the universe and how we have come to wake up in it? This is how I answer when I am asked — as I am surprisingly often — why I bother to get up in the mornings.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster