I read that seven people tried to have Hempfield School District criminally charged for having certain books in a school library (“Books ruled OK to stay,” Jan. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I have a feeling that the people who are complaining about books and daydreaming about books being ripped off bookshelves in a dramatic fashion are the same people who would say that the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters were all just good people auditing democracy.

Folks, gay people exist, mental health issues exist and sexual assault exists. You can’t hide your children from reality and life. Libraries are there to teach people things that they don’t know about.

In my view, trying to ban books is equivalent to Nazism. Adolf Hitler made sure that if he disagreed with the words or themes of a book that it was banned.

Most people learned from that and stopped trying to limit free speech — except for a few parents of Hempfield students who are seemingly scared of words.

Do y’all want to live in a bubble? Great. Live in your bubble and move the heck away from me, because I don’t need your beliefs limiting my freedoms or other people’s freedoms. You’re not helping your kids by keeping them from learning and growing. I’m disgusted to know that I live in a school district with such people in it.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg