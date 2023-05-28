This is regarding the letter “Education under attack in Hempfield” in the May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I’m a 1985 Hempfield graduate. From a very young age, I thought I was gay. (P.S., if you think you might be gay, you’re probably gay.) Homophobia at that time was even greater than it is now. I had no one to turn to and kept my thoughts to myself. This created severe anxiety. I didn’t dare use the school library to edify myself on gay issues, as I wanted no record of checkouts.

Instead, I went to Lancaster Public Library and searched gay topics using the good old card catalog. I found books, but one especially gave me hope — 1974’s “The Front Runner” by Patricia Nell Warren. It’s about two male runners who fall in love. I was not alone. I was and am a runner. I ran track and cross country and was inspired by great coaches: Jeff Bradley, Bill Bowers and Jim Albright.

“The Front Runner” inspired so many people that Frontrunners is the name used by gay running clubs across the United States. A book provided a silent and private means for me to think. Being gay is not a choice. (Did you decide to be straight?) Young people need books to provide support and knowledge.

Banning books will not eliminate LGBTQ+ people. We are Americans and all of us deserve liberty and justice. Don’t let your children suffer in silence as I did. My “agenda” is that no young person suffer as I did. I did not suffer because I’m gay; I suffered because many in society hated (and still hate) people who are gay.

James Hahn

Quincy, Massachusetts