If your middle school student is interested in reading how young America dealt with rampant sickness in crowded, unhygienic urban areas, I would like to suggest reading “An American Plague” by Jim Murphy.

This National Book Award finalist and Newbery Honor book focuses on Philadelphia’s “true and terrifying story of the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793,” but also includes a chapter on later epidemics throughout America’s history, including yellow fever and the 1918 influenza pandemic.

One might someday see such a book in the library about the current COVID-19 outbreak and how it changed society.

Marie Quigg

Salisbury Township