There’s an answer to the letter writer who made a plea to have President Donald Trump psychologically evaluated (“Need mental health check on Trump,” April 28).

It has been done! Just read New York Times bestseller “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” which was published in 2017 and edited by Dr. Bandy Lee. The book explains it all.

Karen Stadden

Manor Township