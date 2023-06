The 68th annual Friends of Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale raised over $165,000! In addition to delivering a great book sale, we provide critical financial support to Lancaster Public Library. Proceeds from the sale help the library close the more than 60% gap in public funding, allowing it to remain a cornerstone of our community.

With the Friends’ support, Lancaster Public Library continues to provide the Lancaster community with free and equitable access to information, ideas and enriching experiences.

Our book sale is a huge undertaking and an example of community at its finest. For a year leading up to the sale, volunteers sort, categorize and box up a steady stream of donated books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.

Days before the sale, we load and transport thousands of boxes of items with the help of volunteers and community partners. Then, we set up and kick off one of the largest used book sales in the country, welcoming more than 10,000 shoppers through the doors.

Special thanks to our volunteers for their extraordinary efforts! I would be remiss if I failed to acknowledge our community partners for their invaluable support. We owe much of our success to Way Delivery Services, J.L. Clark, Ryder, Sam’s Mechanical Service, Eagle Dumpster Rental, Lamar, OfficeMax, Quality Bike Products, Toys for Tots and especially Park City Center and its employees.

On behalf of the Friends, thank you for making our book sale a tremendous success! It is a privilege to be part of this incredible event.

Ron Adams

Elizabethtown