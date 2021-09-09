The 66th annual Friends of Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale raised over $140,000! In addition to delivering a great book sale, we provide critical financial support to the Lancaster Public Library.

Proceeds from the sale allow the library to close the more than 60% gap in public funding and dollars needed to remain a cornerstone of our community. With the Friends’ support, the library continues to provide the Lancaster community with free and equitable access to information, ideas and enriching experiences.

Our book sale is a huge undertaking and an example of community at its finest. For a year leading up to the sale, volunteers sort, categorize and pack up a steady stream of donated books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records. Days before the sale, we load and transport thousands of boxes of items with the help of volunteers and community partners. Then, we set up and kick off one of the largest used book sales in the country, welcoming over 10,000 shoppers through the doors.

Special thanks to our volunteers for their extraordinary efforts! I would be remiss if I failed to acknowledge our community partners for their invaluable support. We owe much of our success to QVC, Way Delivery Services, J.L. Clark, Enterprise Truck Rental, Fastsigns on Centerville Road, Franklin & Marshall’s Emerging Scholars Summer Academy, and especially Park City Center and its employees.

On behalf of the Friends, thank you for making our 66th annual book sale a tremendous success! It is a privilege to be part of this incredible event.

Mary Armstrong

East Petersburg