The 65th annual Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Book Sale raised over $115,000! Proceeds from the sale allow Lancaster Public Library to continue providing meaningful and relevant services, resources and materials to the Lancaster community.

In addition to delivering a great book sale, we provide critical financial support to the Lancaster Public Library. All book sale proceeds benefit the library and help close the more than 60% gap in public funding and dollars needed for the library to remain a cornerstone of our community.

Our book sale is a huge undertaking and an example of community at its finest. For a year leading up to the sale, volunteers sort, categorize and pack up a steady stream of donated books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.

Days before the sale, we load and transport thousands of boxes of items with the help of volunteers and community partners. Then, we set up and kick off one of the largest used book sales in the country, welcoming more than 10,000 shoppers through the doors.

Special thanks to our volunteers for their extraordinary efforts, and to our partners for their invaluable support. QVC helped underwrite our expenses; Armstrong Relocation provided the tractor trailers and a driver to haul our merchandise; J.L. Clark provided equipment and manpower to load the truck; and the Mennonite Central Committee handled post-sale recycling.

On behalf of the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library, thank you for making our 65th annual book sale a tremendous success! It is a privilege to be part of this incredible event.

Mary Armstrong

East Petersburg