One book I read in the 1960s helped me understand the “Whites only” and “Colored only” signs we saw when we traveled south to visit family in the 1950s. There was no Interstate 95 until 1956, and my visual recollection was mile after mile of homes best described as shanties.

I have difficulty remembering books I’ve read in recent years, but I will never forget how 1961’s “Black Like Me” made it feel to be Black. It was written by a white man, John Howard Griffin, who used stain and medication to make his skin dark. He wrote of the discrimination he faced while temporarily Black.

Sherry Rich

Manheim Township