I recently read “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World,” by retired Adm. William H. McRaven.

In this very insightful and worthwhile book, McRaven shares principles he learned during Navy SEAL training that aided him in overcoming challenges during his training, Navy career and life. He outlines how everyone can use these fundamental lessons to change themselves and perhaps the world.

Quoting McRaven, these are the principles:

— “Remember ... start each day with a task completed.”

— “Find someone to help you through life.”

— “Respect everyone.”

— “Know that life is not fair and that you will fail often.”

— “But if you take some risks, step up when times are toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden, and never ever give up — if you do these things, then you can change your life for the better, and maybe the world!”

This book provides much food for thought about perseverance through all of life’s circumstances, and I highly recommend it.

Elise M. Eckenrode

Elizabethtown