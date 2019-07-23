This is in response to the July 16 letter “Trying to understand Trump, evangelicals.” The writer is far from alone in being puzzled by the hypocrisy and mental gymnastics evangelicals go through to justify their enthusiastic support for the most corrupt and dishonest president in American history — a man who lies as easily as he breathes.
I highly recommend the book “Doing Theology in the Age of Trump,” edited by Jeffrey Robbins, professor of religion and philosophy at Lebanon Valley College. The book explains how modern evangelicalism is more about patriarchal, white nationalism than it is about following the teachings of Jesus. It is very helpful in understanding the sad state of evangelical Christianity.
Steve Jones
Landisville