When I was a teenager in the 1990s, the expression “What would Jesus do” (WWJD) was everywhere. It was written on bumper stickers, journals — literally anything. It always made me laugh: What would Jesus do in the time of grunge?

Unfortunately, it seems that this expression has been co-opted to mean something more harmful, more divisive and more sinister in 2023.

A growing number of parent groups are invoking Christian values to promote book bans. One of the newest parent groups to make its presence known locally is Warwick Parents for Change. Its seeming mission is to advocate for a Christian worldview under the guise of social justice.

Warwick Parents for Change is not alone in its view. Parent groups across Pennsylvania have been successful in banning more than 400 books across several school districts. Pennsylvania ranks second nationally for book bans, behind only Texas, according to PEN America.

The Christian nationalists behind these groups appear to be working together to get rid of books that deal with sexual identity, race and/or racism. They want to “shield” children from reading books that might make them feel uncomfortable. But, for many individuals, race, racism and discrimination are daily issues.

Limited perspective and lack of diversity of opinion, thought and character are real consequences of book bans. Would Jesus take away our ability to choose books? No, he gave us free will, so that we could make our own choices. We shouldn’t deny children this experience. Our democracy is on a slippery slope when a select few decide what books are allowed.

April Madres

Manheim Township