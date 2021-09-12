Thank you for inviting readers’ suggestions for the best use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in Lancaster County.

These funds were appropriated to improve the lives of those suffering the most during the pandemic and, in turn, to strengthen our community. We urge our county government to invest the funds to achieve this goal.

We are an informal group of county citizens meeting regularly to talk over issues and to plan responses as necessary. Recently, we shaped an array of ideas into a list of seven recommendations. These recommendations keep families in mind, focusing on housing, education and health care.

1. Assist community health centers to achieve a county vaccination rate of at least 80%.

2. Provide prekindergarten across the county for one year to get parents back to work.

3. Retrofit county schools with ventilation systems designed to eliminate coronaviruses.

4. Ensure every child has access to high-speed internet at home.

5. Accelerate lead remediation in buildings where children currently or may potentially live.

6. Update and repair all Section 8 housing, including sustainable landscaping.

7. Plant native trees and shrubs in public housing developments, low-income neighborhoods and open public spaces to reduce energy consumption, mitigate flooding and improve quality of life.

We chose recommendations with a vision to deliver substantial, long-term benefits to those with the greatest need. Supporting families will pay dividends over the years, securing better health and well-being for generations of Lancaster County residents.

We expect our elected leaders to respond respectfully to input. We look forward to constructive discussion, efficient action and effective results.

Co-signers of this letter are Kate Ahmann, Jody Blouch, Catherina Celosse, Elisabeth Hoffman, Paula Koda, Meg Macfarlane and Carroll Truran.

Amy Ruffo

Bold Action Works