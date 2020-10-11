It’s not easy to make the upcoming election a simplified decision. With all the personal attacks, news pundits and information overload, one can have trouble sorting out the candidates and their positions. But let me try.

This election is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden. This election, in my view, is about capitalism or socialism. Everything that’s free — like education, health care and income redistribution — is socialism. Investing in our economy, our people and job growth is capitalism, like we had before COVID-19.

So try to put your personal feelings on the candidates aside. Debating whether Trump is a bully or Biden is losing his memory is a sideshow.

Pick one: capitalism or socialism.

It’s easy for me: I vote for capitalism.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township