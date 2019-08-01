Thanks for your July 10 article on the Susquehanna River tours by boat (“Heritage Area set to offer water shuttle tours”). But why even bother giving info for tour reservations when all available tickets were gone before the paper was even printed?
I saw the article online shortly after it was posted, and the tickets were all gone then. I think they might have been gone before any public notice. This year’s tours may be for friends and family of the organizers only. Perhaps they deserve it.
By the time it was printed, the article should have said “no tickets available.” I wish this venture good luck but this member of the general public feels that whatever system was used, it was stacked against me.
Robert DeLange
Manor Township