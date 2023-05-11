My wife and I recently had the pleasure of attending the Warwick High School/Warwick Middle School choral concert, and it was superb. Kudos to all of the students and adults involved.

As I reflected on the concert in the context of the school board elections, a couple of thoughts occurred to me.

First, in spite of statements being made by some of the candidates, our school district is not broken. Far from it. A broken school district would not be capable of producing such a splendid performance.

Second, the last thing we need on our school board is individuals who have fallen under the spell of outside influencers, whether those influencers are groups like Moms For Liberty or high-profile attorneys. These outsiders have a political agenda all their own. Their goal is to expand their personal sphere of power and influence. Our children are nothing more to them than pawns in their political games.

We need people on our school board who care about our children, not their own self-aggrandizement. When you go to the polls, vote for school board members who will put the education of our children first — not the agenda of outside political influencers.

Barry Frey

Lititz