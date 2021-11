Please become a blood donor. In my lifetime, I have donated over 15 gallons of my blood, never realizing the impact it had on other people.

I am now the recipient of other people's blood. Without their kindness, I might not have been around to write this letter. Thank you to all unknown donors for your generosity.

I now challenge all readers who are eligible and have never made the sacrifice: Make one donation. I guarantee it will make you feel great!

Hugh Ostrowski

Millersville