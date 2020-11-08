I read the recent article on the shortage of blood donations at the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.

How lucky it is for people who are easily able to donate. It is such a gift to be able to do something that is so simple for many people.

If you can give blood easily, it is such a boon — a gift to both you and others, at no cost to you.

I read an article about a man who has donated 56 gallons over his lifetime. What a hero!

There is a Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank donor center at Western Corners Shopping Center in Lancaster. Check it out.

Mary Robb

Manor Township