The School District of Lancaster voted Tuesday to open the year with virtual learning only. I believe many of our students and parents were blindsided. Just a few weeks ago, we were given a hybrid option for our students. Our surrounding districts were all given the option of in-person or virtual learning.

In a district that already fails to meet some standard benchmarks in academics and in which our student population already struggles with attendance and participation, why take our options away?

School District of Lancaster, you have set up our students for failure this year. You say you know students are more successful with in-person teaching, yet you fail to act on that knowledge. The hybrid plan needs to be an option for our students!

Valerie Jones

Lancaster