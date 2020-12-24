While shopping at Wegmans recently, our family received a surprise gift card for the store.

The person or persons who purchased this gift for us demonstrated a sensitive, kind and generous spirit.

The giver must have perceived that we would appreciate such a blessing at the time.

It just goes to show that the heart of man can be so good in the darkest of times.

Your surprise brought us more joy than you can imagine. It reinforced the fact that God speaks to us in mysterious ways. Thank you for hearing his voice and being sensitive to our needs.

May God bring a surprise blessing to you.

M.D. Garber and family

Mount Joy