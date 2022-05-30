Marietta Day this year brought us much rain and many blessings. Our Relay for Life team was privileged to set up our fundraising stand at the Marietta Community House. The covered porches brought us much joy!

We were determined to do whatever we needed to do to provide support for the American Cancer Society. This amazing group made baked goods; sold drinks, snacks and hot dogs; and received donated items for many months — and then did its best to raise money while avoiding the rain.

The unexpected element was the survivors and caregivers who shared their stories with us during the day. We counted our blessings as we enjoyed each other’s company and understood why we were there!

The highlight of my day was when a young man who went to school with my kids, Kurt Heiserman, walked blocks to our location. Kurt had set up a stand to sell birdhouses he made in memory of his sister, Stacy, who died from cancer a few years ago.

Kurt held a sign that read “All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society!” I can’t begin to tell you the blessings I felt at that moment. He raised over $200.

We’re in this fight together; we need each other not only to battle cancer, but for everything going on in this world of ours. What transpired that day gave me hope — hope in the American people, love and friendship. There was no political talk, no barriers, just people helping people.

At the end of the day, our team was absolutely exhausted and soaked, but still determined that we would go on with this fight.

We invite everyone to come to the Relay for Life of Lancaster County on June 10 and 11 at Conestoga Valley High School. Events start at noon on June 10 and go for 24 hours. Please consider joining us!

Gail Goodhart

Maytown