I just want to commend LNP | LancasterOnline for the very excellent May 7 article “Faces of the fallen.” It is a celebration of the experience, knowledge, service and love that these people — and surely other unmentioned victims — provided to us throughout their lives.

There are many others who exhibit the same qualities described above and who are striving to care for others who suffer. Those on the front lines of service carry our nursing homes every day. There are those who clean the floors, work in the laundry, and help wash, dress and feed the elderly and the ill. They include nurse’s aides, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and physicians. Other departments handle education, rehabilitation and other duties. All are working to take care of our loved ones.

At Rose City Rehabilitation Center, the third-floor staff provided loving care for my mother until her passing on March 13. She did not suffer from COVID-19. As I wrote in a previous letter, these folks are serious angels on Earth. I found this to be the rule for all of the floors. I am certain that other nursing homes in Lancaster County are similarly caring. May God bless them.

May God bless all of his world’s first responders, including my two daughters, one in Lancaster County and one in Michigan. Both are registered nurses.

James D. Hamaker

Lancaster