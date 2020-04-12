Difficult times sometimes have a way of bringing out the best in us. Case in point:

My 2 1/2-year-old son loves to ride his bike. Between the evening of March 19 and March 20, the bike disappeared. Perhaps someone took it, or perhaps we left it outside too near the curb and it was picked up accidentally by the trash collectors (Friday is trash day in our neighborhood). We may never know.

“Oh, great,” I grumbled. “Just one more thing to add to the list of activities we can’t do right now: no school, no church, no mall, no gymnastics, no family visits ... and now, no bike rides!”

Well, word of the missing bike got around. By Friday evening, several neighbors were helping us search along the walking paths and in the common areas of our neighborhood, but the bike didn’t turn up. The following day, however, a family on our street surprised my son ... with a new bike. I was floored by their kind gesture, especially because this family lives on a tight income. They told me not to worry about it, that it was all taken care of.

When I think about good neighbors, this family fits the bill. They not only know most of the residents on our street, they know what’s important to them. They know how much my son loves to ride his bike. They made him happy during a challenging week. And I’m happy to call them my neighbors.

Jordan Best

East Petersburg