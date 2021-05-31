In December 2003, my wife and I made the best move we have ever made in our 62 years of marriage when we moved to the Willow Valley Communities.

A short time after moving here, it was recommended we make medical appointments with Dr. James Spicher as a general health care provider.

This has turned out to be the “icing on the cake” of our move to Willow Valley. Dr. Spicher and each specialist he has referred us to, along with Lancaster General Hospital, has been outstanding.

We who live in this area and are in need of medical assistance have been blessed with the very best caring medical personnel and facilities.

Many thanks!

Joseph F. McDonald

West Lampeter Township