What a great neighbor to have. A few weeks ago when my wife, who’s in her 80s, fell out of bed, my neighbor was called to see if he could lift her back — which he came right over and did. No problem.

Then, just the other day, he was called again. A large branch of our old cherry tree came crashing down, blocking our driveway. He came right over, bringing a chainsaw with him. He cut up the branch and carried all the large pieces out to the back of our house.

We are indeed very lucky to have him as a neighbor. Every day, he flies our country’s flag in the front of his home, and God bless him — he shows us more than just the country for which he stands.

James Longenecker

Manheim Township