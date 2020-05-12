I was born and raised here in Lancaster County. I’ve lived here most of my life. What I didn’t know was that the Amish community would radically change my life for the better, forever. They have a strong grip on my heart.

Through a series of events that I believe came from above, I started a service/business as an Amish taxi driver with my own vehicles. It began during the summer of 2017.

Now, you need to understand that this was something altogether new for me, because all my life I had always been a company man. Someone’s employee. This terrified me at first.

A good friend of mine took me with him and three newlywed couples on a trip touring America for three weeks. My friend threw me in over my head, trying to help me adjust to Amish culture. I probably apologized 200 times.

After we got back, an Amish man called me on the phone, offering local runs, transporting two Amish workers to work and back.

I am blessed and honored to serve these kindhearted people. These strong-spirited people do believe in “loving your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus taught that your fellow man is your neighbor. And also to embrace all fellow men (mankind) as your friend. I’m highly blessed because my Amish friends have accepted me as a true friend and neighbor! They live in my heart and soul.

Tracy S. McElroy

Manheim Township