I would like to thank all of the neighbors in East Petersburg. My mother was in the hospital for two weeks and, since she has been home, the support and generosity are amazing.

One family came forward and kept her dog for a week. People have brought her meals and flowers. These acts of kindness are God sent to me and my mom. Saying “thank you” will never be enough for these wonderful people.

God bless you all!

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster Township