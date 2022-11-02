Nov. 8 is the big day. The letters I have read in LNP | LancasterOnline that encourage people to vote for Democrats amaze me. I just received an electric bill $120 higher than last month’s bill. The writers of such letters must live in a very dark house without a TV, refrigerator, washer and dryer. They also must not drive cars that run on gas, and they must not eat food of any kind. Those who I observe in the grocery store just slowly move along the meat aisle, putting very little in their carts.

Some immigrants who came here illegally are placed in an upscale tent city in New York City with access to TVs, computers and laundry service. How can you possibly say that anything has improved in the last two years under Democratic control?

Pennsylvania once again has a controversy with mail-in ballot rules. The envelopes must be dated and signed. Period. You should not change the requirements to accommodate those who can’t follow the rules. In my view, those incomplete ballots should not be counted.

I, for one, will defend U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. The bills he refused to vote “yes” for contained hidden pork that had nothing to do with the bills. I respect him for his votes. Remember, it’s our money.

Oh, by the way, have you checked your 401(k) lately? Thanks, President Joe Biden, your accomplishments are stellar.

Vote based on facts alone and your wallet. In a recent poll, more than 70% of Americans said we are moving in the wrong direction. I wonder why. In my view, liberal control obviously doesn’t work.

Helen Cusick

East Lampeter Township