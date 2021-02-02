We have just been through a terrible time in our country. The breaking into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was horrific and totally uncalled for. In my opinion, the blame for storming into the Capitol like that is not solely on former President Donald Trump. Never once did he specifically say to go to the Capitol, break in, threaten people and destroy property.

I believe that the way that this is being portrayed by the media is totally one-sided. I would appreciate other points of view to be printed in your paper, including in the letters. The majority of your letters seem totally against the former president and are very biased. Trump does deserve some of the blame for inciting people to go there, but he never said to break into the Capitol, harm others and destroy public property.

The people who came to destroy and loot the Capitol came prepared ahead of time with weapons to break in and destroy property. This was all done before they heard the president’s speech. They came seemingly prepared to do this without hearing his words that day.

I wonder if the full truth will ever come out about who these people were. My prayers are that it will be reported and the people who did this horrendous act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township

.