President Donald Trump, in my view, did more for Black Americans in his first three years than President Barack Obama did in eight.

Losing the Black vote would prove disastrous to Democrats, so something had to be done as Trump’s support among Black voters rose. And a 60-year dominance in failed cities by Democrat politicians had to be deflected.

The horrific George Floyd killing by police became the perfect opportunity. Deflect the failure of Democratic political dominance in cities by holding “racist police” as the reason for the ills facing Black America. Democrats, once again, say they will make life better for Black people.

Abolish and defund police departments. Insanity! And the worst proposal is ending qualified immunity so police officers can be personally sued. In other words, every arrest a police officer makes could be countered with a fabricated charge of brutality, harassment, profiling or whatever charge an unscrupulous defense attorney can make up to give leverage for his client. Any police officer who would make an arrest or get involved in a volatile situation might face bankruptcy defending himself or herself against a false charge.

Already we are seeing police officers back away from doing their job for fear of being fired, arrested or sued. This is only the beginning.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And the ones who will suffer the most once police stop protecting them are the low-income individuals, many of whom are minorities, who live in cities. This is the same part of the population that was promised equality, no poverty and utopian nirvana 56 years ago by President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

How’s that working out?

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township