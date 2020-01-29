In the Jan. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline, a letter writer (“A failure to unite country”) said President Donald Trump’s “failure” to unite the country is responsible for the “cavernous divide” in our country.
I agree that we are greatly divided. However, it is not Trump’s fault, but the result of the hate that is coming from Democrats and the media. Let me explain. In his book “The United States of Trump,” Bill O’Reilly observes, “Policy has become personal: Disagreement has turned into hatred.”
Let’s use immigration as an example. I am not against immigration. I am all for people from around the world coming here and living the American dream. However, I also believe that immigration must be done according to our laws, so I support controlling the southern border with a wall. Democrats and the media would label me, along with Trump, a racist for this policy belief. Believe me, I do not have a racist bone in my body.
As I write this, I’m trying to watch the impeachment trial. Since Trump’s inauguration, Democrats and the liberal media have been looking to impeach. Never mind the need for a high crime or misdemeanor, which they still don’t have. They just hate Trump.
And it goes on and on. Letter writers have labeled Trump supporters everything negative you can imagine. One even implied Trump was the Antichrist. Wow. The divide in this country is coming from the Trump haters and the personalizing of disagreements, not from Trump or his supporters.
Bob Hofmann
Landisville