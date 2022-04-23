Congrats to Gordon Hoover and other farmers for their efforts to keep pollutants out of the Chesapeake Bay (“Efforts take root, April 14 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The real problems, in my view, are the cities where raw sewage flows into the rivers. LNP | LancasterOnline has reported on untreated wastewater flowing into the Conestoga River when Lancaster city’s sewer system gets overwhelmed.

Harrisburg has the same problem.

Lancaster city’s Democratic mayor and the state lawmakers need to step up and admit they are a huge part of the problem.

Ivan Zimmerman

Ephrata