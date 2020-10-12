On Oct. 8, a letter to the editor (“Regarding the movement’s slogan”) asked the question, “Is Black Lives Matter a racist slogan?”

The short answer is no. A simple look at the dictionary shows that racism is prejudice directed at a person or people based on their membership to a particular race. Black Lives Matter is neither prejudice nor directed at a particular race and thus not racist.

Furthermore, just understanding language in general makes this a ridiculous question. If in a political discussion someone says, “education is important,” that person is not implicitly saying that health care or the economy or what have you is unimportant.

Similarly, stating that Black Lives Matter does not implicitly suggest that other lives don’t matter or even that they matter less.

The reason so many people struggle with Black Lives Matter is because it is an in-your-face reminder of something that many would rather keep under the rug. And that is the plain and simple fact that racism still exists in all of us at some level or another. The non-Black people who embrace Black Lives Matter have recognized their racism and are working to change it. Those who do not, I like to think, are simply not there yet.

Noel Heitmann

Lancaster