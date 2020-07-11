While some detractors might think it’s clever to distill the Black Lives Matter movement into simple statistics regarding fatal police shootings of unarmed individuals, it is important to remember that the movement is about the living. It is about systemic racism, harassment, threats, evictions, red-lining, generational wealth, community funding, body policing, income inequality, hate speech and the plethora of other aggressions that minority communities have withstood for the past several hundred years.

So the next time an afflicted minority (whether they are Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, gay, transgender, etc.) tells you that they are being oppressed, listen to what they have to say and ask “How can I help?” instead of finding reasons to not believe them.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township