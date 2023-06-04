I’m humbled and grateful to all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to lift democracy over fascism. This country is for all Americans.

As a young man growing up in Columbia, Memorial Day was special. Harvey T. Makle American Legion Post 722 was a post for Black veterans in the county. I remember watching all my heroes getting ready to show off their crisp uniforms. My father, Mr. Jenkins, Mr. Nicholas and Mr. Moore marched in cadence with the first female post commander, Sarah “Ms. Mazie” Corbin. They followed the Conestoga Elks’ drum and bugle corps down Locust Street.

I am so proud of my Blackness, and yet sad. When Black veterans came home from World War II, segregation was alive and well in America. My father arrived in New York, only to be told he would be served in the back of the restaurant — while former German prisoners of war ate in the front!

Earlier, Black American soldiers who served in World War I were threatened with violence, especially in the South, if they wore their uniforms in public. Some wore them anyway and were lynched in their uniforms.

And yet we are strong enough to be loyal and love our country. Let me state that our rights, lives and sacrifices for this country are beyond reproach!

I would like to end with a 1963 quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. concerning the “promissory note” for Americans: “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.”

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster