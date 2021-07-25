The many newspaper articles and TV reports concerning President Joe Biden being denied the Eucharist have all omitted one important fact.

According to Roman Catholic Church teaching, Catholics in a state of serious sin may not receive Holy Communion. I believe that President Biden’s support for legalized abortion, even to the extreme of supporting taxpayer funding of it, puts him in that state.

Biden says he can’t force his religion on others. Priests and nuns marched in the 1960s civil rights protests. Were they forcing their religion on others? One bishop excommunicated Catholic politicians who supported segregation.

The bishops are fulfilling their duty to save souls by correcting all Catholics who support abortion.

Recent polls show many Catholics do not understand or believe in the the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. The bishops’ guidance is badly needed. Hopefully the document they write in November will clarify what the requirements are to receive Holy Communion.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon