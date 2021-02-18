In the Feb. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Presidential leadership”), you stated, “Today is Washington’s Birthday.”

To be accurate, you should have written, “Today is the day that this year we are celebrating Washington’s birthday, and each year it will change to make a three-day holiday.” We are discarding facts to attain goals.

But, to return to the misnaming of dates, we are throwing out facts, with the result that no longer will students (or perhaps anyone) know that Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12 and George Washington was born on Feb. 22.

In the case of Christopher Columbus, we have a little more leeway, because his actual birthday is not known, so we celebrate his birthday on a Monday, in order to make a three-day holiday for some. History is history. Stop distorting facts to achieve a different holiday.

William Heinaman

Lititz