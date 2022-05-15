With all the hubbub about abortion going on, isn’t it finally, finally time to talk about “sperm control”? Isn’t sperm control the simplest solution for preventing abortions? We all know that if the sperm does not meet up with the ovum, no unwanted pregnancy can occur.

And sperm control is as handy as your local pharmacy. It needs no prescription. It’s so easy, plus no laws have been made to limit men’s access to this simplest of all birth control methods.

Shouldn’t there be a law requiring men to use condoms when they do not intend to create a pregnancy? And if a man does create a pregnancy that is unwanted, shouldn’t the man face some legal consequences?

Science has advanced and we now have DNA paternity testing, which would help convict the culprit. Lock him up! Lock him up! It is time for our government to enact some laws regulating men’s bodies!

Carol Westfall

Christiana