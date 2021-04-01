Regarding the March 28 letter “There was more bipartisanship under Trump”:

The writer points out that COVID-19 relief bills were passed under former President Donald Trump with Democratic support. Whereas now, under a Democratic president, most Republicans haven’t endorsed any bills that Democrats have introduced.

How the letter writer sees that as a failure at bipartisanship from the Democrats eludes me. The writer’s theory suggests that bipartisanship is a one-way street, seemingly existing only if the Republican Party is in charge and Democrats align their agenda to support it.

Bipartisanship under this writer’s definition is nothing more than a flag Republicans wave about to amplify the Republican Party’s seeming platform: grievance.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township