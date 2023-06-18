As state treasurer, I oversee the tremendous Pennsylvania 529 College and Career Savings Program — a program that will be better than ever thanks to legislation that passed the state House unanimously last week.

State House Bill 1267, co-sponsored by state Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock Township, will help the state Treasury manage PA 529 even more effectively by updating state law to fully accommodate federal changes made to 529 plans.

Over the past 30 years, PA 529 plans have helped families pay for $5.6 billion in higher education expenses. Today, there are nearly 284,000 accounts, with $6.5 billion saved.

PA 529 plans offer great tax benefits and can be used to pay for the training and education our next generation needs to succeed in today’s workforce — like training at our amazing community colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs, as well as degree programs at the many outstanding four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania.

Federal changes made in 2018 now allow 529 plans to be used for K-12 education. PA 529 families are already taking advantage of this opportunity, using more than $118 million to pay for K-12 education so far.

Families interested in the PA 529 program can visit pa529.com to learn more.

Empowering families to save for their children’s education has always been bipartisan. Thanks to Rep. Greiner’s leadership and the support of all of his colleagues in the state House, it continues to be.

Stacy Garrity

Pennsylvania treasurer