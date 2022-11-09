In the Oct. 31 column “CRIZ funds have greatly benefited Lancaster city,” former City of Lancaster Mayor Art Morris accurately explained the importance of the state’s City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program to Lancaster city.

I wholeheartedly agree with Morris and consider the CRIZ program to be one of the most important accomplishments of my administration.

One matter that Morris touched on, but did not emphasize, is the fact that the program could never have been established without bipartisan cooperation and the lack of concern with who got credit for CRIZ.

For several years, Lloyd Smucker, who was then a state senator, and his staff worked closely with my administration, especially Randy Patterson. We worked to guide the bill through the General Assembly, including needed amendments to strengthen it after initial passage. We also had the assistance of state Sen. Scott Martin and state Rep. Mike Sturla. The bill was signed by a Republican governor and implemented by a Democratic governor.

The lesson from the establishment of the CRIZ program is that positive results can be accomplished by all working not for partisan gain, but for the public good. It’s a lesson that politicians of both parties need to learn for today.

Rick Gray

Former Lancaster city mayor