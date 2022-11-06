In response to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s description of Pennsylvania’s legislative process and elimination of trivial bills (“Is Harrisburg broken? Don’t be fooled,” Oct. 30 column), I would like to list some bills that have been repeatedly left on the table — bills of serious voter concern that stagnated in committees without ever getting to a General Assembly vote.

— Lead testing. It has been reported that 18 cities in Pennsylvania have worse lead levels than Flint, Michigan.

— Permanent standards for telehealth, which would expand medical care in rural Pennsylvania.

— Legislator ethics. Since 2001, bills on gift bans have been brought to state House or Senate committees 33 times without reaching the General Assembly floor.

— Broadband access. Rural Pennsylvanians still struggle with slow connections and outdated technology.

— Reducing the size of the Legislature. The General Assembly has 253 members, making it the second-largest in the nation and the largest full-time Legislature. Total salary cost in 2022: $24,144,296. Lunch, staff, travel, etc: about $51 million per year between 2017 and 2020. Multiple bills have been brought to committee, but none were voted on.

— Legislation on nurse practitioners that would expand efficient health care.

— Firefighters/EMT funding.

— Open primary elections.

— Equitable school funding.

— Property tax reform.

— Minimum wage increase.

You can learn more and learn how to take action to make our government work for us at the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania website: palwv.org.

Finally, I researched one more item mentioned by Cutler. I found no evidence of a bill/proposal for a cat seat belt requirement in Pennsylvania. Perhaps this odd example is hard to find, or perhaps Cutler prefers cats. Our state has real problems to solve, not the cat matter.

Carole Shirk

Shillington, Berks County

League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania member