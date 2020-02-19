Two state Senate bills, SB 1022 and 1023, have recently been introduced and sent to the Senate State Government Committee, now chaired by Republican Sen. John DiSanto of Perry and Dauphin counties.
These two bills together would create an independent redistricting commission to draw congressional and legislative district lines. The Senate bills match two House bills, HB 22 and 23, which have been endorsed by Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan project of the League of Women Voters in Pennsylvania.
Before the bills were even formally introduced, two Lancaster County state senators, Republicans Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, both co-sponsored the legislation creating an independent redistricting commission to draw congressional district lines.
Redistricting will take place immediately after the 2020 census, and we should all be working to make the process more transparent and impartial. Partisan gerrymandering is profoundly undemocratic, and a source of division and rancor in Harrisburg.
Thanks to Aument and Martin for looking after the people’s interests and supporting the move to take congressional redistricting out of the hands of self-interested legislators from both political parties in Harrisburg by co-sponsoring SB 1023.
By the same token, Aument and Martin should be interested in turning over the process of state legislative redistricting to an impartial commission and co-sponsoring SB 1022, rather than have four self-interested lawmakers from both parties horse-trading the people’s birthright.
Patricia Rooney
Honey Brook