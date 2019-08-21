The legacy of Thaddeus Stevens that state Reps. Keith Greiner and Steve Mentzer extolled in their co-written Aug. 15 column, “State budget carries on legacy of Thaddeus Stevens,” would be enhanced by passage of House Bill 961 — this would ensure fair funding in public education. The bill proposes that all of the state funds to public schools be subject to the bipartisan fair funding formula, which was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law in 2016.
However, only “new” money from each year’s budget actually goes through that formula. State funds provide only about 34% of a school district’s budget. The rest comes mainly from local property taxes. Where students live determines how much is spent on their education. The state could alleviate that inequity by passing HB 961 and continuing the work begun by Thaddeus Stevens.
Jeanette Trefny
Lititz