If you’re a senior citizen, beware. State Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon, is targeting your pension. He has developed House Bill 13, which will eliminate property taxes. This alone should bring great joy, but if you are a senior citizen on a pension, dig deeper. You’ll find that with this bill, you may be paying more than you were paying in property taxes annually.
For the first time in the history of Pennsylvania, retirement income will be taxed, at a rate of 4.92%. Additionally, all state sales tax would go from 6% to 8%; food and clothing, which now are exempt from state sales tax, would be taxed 2%.
By Ryan’s own admission:
“If you lived in a relatively modest home, where your property taxes were not particularly high, then you may end up paying more under this bill” (Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, “CPA Conversations” podcast).
In the Aug. 7 York Dispatch, York Suburban School District Superintendent Timothy Williams questioned the plan. “I would think that the intended beneficiary of any type of property tax reform would be those on fixed incomes,” he said. “Taxing pensioners seems to fly in the face of who they’re intending to help.”
If you are a retiree, or ever plan to retire, and you feel you’ve paid enough dues already, contact your state representative and ask him or her to oppose HB 13 in its current form.
Matt Griffith
Elizabethtown