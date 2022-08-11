President Joe Biden’s low approval rating is due, in my opinion, to high inflation and high gas prices.

However, he’s not solely responsible for this inflation. His contribution was saturating this economy with money for businesses and the American people. The money helped to prevent business closures, home foreclosures and job losses; and it helped to prevent landlords from evicting people onto the streets.

Subsequently, with extra money in their pockets, many Americans wanted to get out from under the pandemic and spend. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced many factories worldwide to close, leading to supply issues and higher prices on goods.

Similarly, oil production decreased due to the pandemic, and when the demand increased as COVID-19 cases abated, OPEC and other oil producers refused to increase production, leading to higher prices at the gas pumps and adding to inflation.

Therefore, I believe that blaming the president, who has no control over gas prices, is ridiculous.

Unfortunately, what many people are missing is that inflation is worldwide, not just here in America. The current economic situation goes well beyond our borders and well beyond our president.

Fortunately, under Biden’s leadership, the American economy is strong and growing. In his first year in office, about 6.6 million jobs were added. And about 600,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since his inauguration. Unemployment is now 3.5%, which is tied for the lowest level in the past half-century.

Under Biden, we’ve had the infrastructure bill, gun safety legislation and the CHIPS and Science Act (helping the U.S. bolster its semiconductor industry).

The proposed Inflation Reduction Act would lower some prescription prices, combat climate change and reduce energy costs, while extending and expanding the Affordable Care Act. Lastly, it would lower inflation numbers.

In my view, Biden and the Democrats continue to work tirelessly to improve the lives of Americans while facing unprecedented challenges.

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township