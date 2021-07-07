Dual-language immersion is an unpoliticized term for bilingual education. Bilingual education is not supposed to be a remediation program. It should be perceived as an enhancement program like a gifted program. Bilingual education has been battling the English-only movement for years. Bilingual education programs have been so busy fighting the political fight that they haven’t been able to take a breath and be self-critical.

First, there are two levels of proficiency that academic bilingual programs should look at.

The first is easy. Interpersonal language skills are the skills you as an Anglo use when you are discussing your wife’s rice and beans with your neighbor from Puerto Rico.

Academic language skills are much more difficult. If your goal is to make kids proficient in speaking, reading, writing and listening in two languages — that is, academically proficient — you better book them a flight to a country where the second language is spoken and immerse them in the language and culture for a year.

You can’t make a person academically bilingual in an academic setting. You can’t learn a language in a contrived setting. As the English as a second language coordinator in the West Chester Area School District from 1988 to 2000, I know this from experience: Language acquisition doesn’t work that way.

Look at how successful our foreign language programs are at teaching Americans French, German and Spanish in the classroom. Compare the multiple language proficiency of Americans to Europeans whose proximity to different language groups enables their bilingualism.

Last and most important, the ultimate success of second language learners will occur in the regular classroom. It is the responsibility of the regular classroom teacher to accommodate those students and to adapt the curriculum.

Richard T. Beck

Marietta