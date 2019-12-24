Occasionally, LNP includes articles or letters to the editor with reminders that motorists should be considerate of bike riders. Since I have two bike-riding acquaintances who have been in accidents with cars, I totally agree (in both cases the motorist was at fault).
However, here are three of the four encounters I had with bike riders in one week:
1. On a busy two-lane road, two bikers were riding side by side, rather than in single file (one was halfway into the motorists’ lane).
2. On Route 741 just south of Columbia Avenue, a lone biker crossed 741 from the right (east) berm to the west side, ignoring traffic, then proceeded on the wrong side of the road. Yes, motorists did have to brake for him.
3. A biker on President Avenue, just south of the intersection with Harrisburg Pike, crossed from the berm on the east side into the left turn lane, ignored the traffic signal, which had long since been red, and turned left (west) in front of oncoming cars onto Harrisburg Pike.
Yes, bikers should be treated with respect, but only one of the four I encountered in that week was mindful of the motorists whose lives were also endangered by their carelessness.
Ruthann Richards
Manor Township