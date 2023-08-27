This is a response to the Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Regarding bridges over Susquehanna,” in which the writer states, “I believe that Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Columbia to Wrightsville, should be converted into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge and closed to all vehicle traffic.”

I see very few people riding bicycles across this bridge; therefore, bike lanes are a waste of money. Taking away vehicle travel on this bridge would be a great inconvenience for all those living in the Wrightsville area.

I shop in Columbia because that is the closest place to me. It is about 1 mile to the Route 30 interchange outside Wrightsville. You can figure out how many extra miles it would take to get to Columbia that way.

I hope this helps those who seem to think people on the York County side of this bridge should just stay in York County. You seem to be very narrow-minded.

Raymonda Clymer

Wrightsville, York County